Georgia hosts Oregon to begin season

Oregon Ducks vs. Georgia Bulldogs
Las Vegas; Monday, 4:30 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ducks -4.5; over/under is 141
BOTTOM LINE: The Georgia Bulldogs host the Oregon Ducks for the season opener.
Georgia finished 16-16 overall with a 10-3 record in non-conference play during the 2022-23 season. The Bulldogs shot 41.1% from the field and 31.8% from 3-point range last season.
Oregon finished 21-15 overall with an 8-6 record against non-conference opponents in the 2022-23 season. The Ducks averaged 13.3 assists per game on 25.4 made field goals last season.
