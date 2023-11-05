Georgia hosts Oregon to begin season

Oregon Ducks vs. Georgia Bulldogs Las Vegas; Monday, 4:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ducks -4.5; over/under is 141 BOTTOM…

Oregon Ducks vs. Georgia Bulldogs

Las Vegas; Monday, 4:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ducks -4.5; over/under is 141

BOTTOM LINE: The Georgia Bulldogs host the Oregon Ducks for the season opener.

Georgia finished 16-16 overall with a 10-3 record in non-conference play during the 2022-23 season. The Bulldogs shot 41.1% from the field and 31.8% from 3-point range last season.

Oregon finished 21-15 overall with an 8-6 record against non-conference opponents in the 2022-23 season. The Ducks averaged 13.3 assists per game on 25.4 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

