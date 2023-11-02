Live Radio
Georgia hosts Oregon in season opener

The Associated Press

November 2, 2023, 2:41 PM

Oregon Ducks vs. Georgia Bulldogs

Las Vegas; Monday, 4:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ducks -4.5; over/under is 141

BOTTOM LINE: The Georgia Bulldogs start the season at home against the Oregon Ducks.

Georgia went 16-16 overall with a 10-3 record in non-conference games during the 2022-23 season. The Bulldogs averaged 68.5 points per game last season, 16.3 on free throws and 20.1 from beyond the arc.

Oregon went 21-15 overall with an 8-6 record against non-conference opponents during the 2022-23 season. The Ducks averaged 5.6 steals, 4.9 blocks and 11.8 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

