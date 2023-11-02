Georgia hosts Oregon in season opener

Oregon Ducks vs. Georgia Bulldogs Las Vegas; Monday, 4:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ducks -4.5; over/under is 141 BOTTOM…

Oregon Ducks vs. Georgia Bulldogs

Las Vegas; Monday, 4:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ducks -4.5; over/under is 141

BOTTOM LINE: The Georgia Bulldogs start the season at home against the Oregon Ducks.

Georgia went 16-16 overall with a 10-3 record in non-conference games during the 2022-23 season. The Bulldogs averaged 68.5 points per game last season, 16.3 on free throws and 20.1 from beyond the arc.

Oregon went 21-15 overall with an 8-6 record against non-conference opponents during the 2022-23 season. The Ducks averaged 5.6 steals, 4.9 blocks and 11.8 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

