Georgia hosts North Carolina Central following Thomasson’s 21-point outing

North Carolina Central Eagles (1-1) at Georgia Bulldogs (1-1)

Athens, Georgia; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia hosts the North Carolina Central Eagles after Noah Thomasson scored 21 points in Georgia’s 80-77 victory over the Wake Forest Demon Deacons.

Georgia went 16-16 overall a season ago while going 13-4 at home. The Bulldogs averaged 68.5 points per game last season, 29.2 in the paint, 12.6 off of turnovers and 9.0 on fast breaks.

North Carolina Central finished 18-12 overall with a 4-10 record on the road a season ago. The Eagles averaged 14.6 assists per game on 27.2 made field goals last season.

