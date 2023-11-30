Georgia Bulldogs to host Mercer Bears Friday

Mercer Bears (2-4) at Georgia Bulldogs (4-3) Athens, Georgia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Georgia hosts Mercer in a…

Mercer Bears (2-4) at Georgia Bulldogs (4-3)

Athens, Georgia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia hosts Mercer in a matchup of Division 1 Division squads.

The Bulldogs have gone 3-0 in home games. Georgia is 2-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.1 turnovers per game.

The Bears are 1-2 on the road. Mercer gives up 72.5 points to opponents and has been outscored by 7.7 points per game.

Georgia averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more made shots than the 6.3 per game Mercer allows. Mercer has shot at a 43.3% clip from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points greater than the 40.4% shooting opponents of Georgia have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noah Thomasson is scoring 13.4 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Jabri Abdur-Rahim is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers for Georgia.

Jalyn McCreary is averaging 13.5 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Bears. Robby Carmody is averaging 12.2 points for Mercer.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.