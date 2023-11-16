Georgia Bulldogs and the No. 12 Miami Hurricanes meet

Miami Hurricanes (3-0) vs. Georgia Bulldogs (2-1)
Nassau, Bahamas; Friday, 3:30 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: The Georgia Bulldogs face the No. 12 Miami Hurricanes in Nassau, Bahamas.
Georgia finished 16-16 overall with a 10-3 record against non-conference opponents in the 2022-23 season. The Bulldogs averaged 6.3 steals, 2.6 blocks and 12.5 turnovers per game last season.
Miami (FL) went 29-8 overall with a 13-2 record in non-conference games during the 2022-23 season. The Hurricanes averaged 7.3 steals, 3.1 blocks and 10.7 turnovers per game last season.
