Georgia begins season at home against Oregon

Oregon Ducks vs. Georgia Bulldogs Las Vegas; Monday, 4:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ducks -5; over/under is 140 BOTTOM…

Oregon Ducks vs. Georgia Bulldogs

Las Vegas; Monday, 4:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ducks -5; over/under is 140

BOTTOM LINE: The Georgia Bulldogs start the season at home against the Oregon Ducks.

Georgia finished 16-16 overall with a 10-3 record against non-conference opponents in the 2022-23 season. The Bulldogs averaged 68.5 points per game last season, 29.2 in the paint, 12.6 off of turnovers and 9.0 on fast breaks.

Oregon finished 21-15 overall with an 8-6 record in non-conference games in the 2022-23 season. The Ducks shot 44.8% from the field and 32.0% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.