Georgetown visits Rutgers following Epps’ 22-point game

Georgetown Hoyas (1-1) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (2-1)

Piscataway, New Jersey; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown plays the Rutgers Scarlet Knights after Jayden Epps scored 22 points in Georgetown’s 68-67 loss to the Holy Cross Crusaders.

Rutgers went 19-15 overall with a 14-6 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Scarlet Knights allowed opponents to score 61.1 points per game and shoot 40.0% from the field last season.

Georgetown finished 2-19 in Big East play and 1-11 on the road last season. The Hoyas allowed opponents to score 78.1 points per game and shot 45.9% from the field last season.

