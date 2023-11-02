Georgetown opens season at home against Le Moyne

Le Moyne Dolphins at Georgetown Hoyas
Washington; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: The Georgetown Hoyas host the Le Moyne Dolphins for the season opener.
Georgetown went 7-25 overall with a 5-12 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Hoyas gave up 78.1 points per game while committing 14.6 fouls last season.
Le Moyne did not play Division I basketball during the 2022-23 season.
