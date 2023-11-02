Live Radio
Georgetown opens season at home against Le Moyne

The Associated Press

November 2, 2023, 2:43 PM

Le Moyne Dolphins at Georgetown Hoyas

Washington; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Georgetown Hoyas host the Le Moyne Dolphins for the season opener.

Georgetown went 7-25 overall with a 5-12 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Hoyas gave up 78.1 points per game while committing 14.6 fouls last season.

Le Moyne did not play Division I basketball during the 2022-23 season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

