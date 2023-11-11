Georgetown Hoyas welcome the Holy Cross Crusaders on Saturday

Holy Cross Crusaders (0-1) at Georgetown Hoyas (1-0) Washington; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hoyas -16; over/under is…

Holy Cross Crusaders (0-1) at Georgetown Hoyas (1-0)

Washington; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hoyas -16; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Georgetown Hoyas host the Holy Cross Crusaders.

Georgetown finished 5-12 at home a season ago while going 7-25 overall. The Hoyas averaged 69.5 points per game while shooting 42.3% from the field and 30.9% from 3-point range last season.

Holy Cross went 10-22 overall with a 4-11 record on the road a season ago. The Crusaders gave up 72.6 points per game while committing 16.1 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

