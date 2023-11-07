Georgetown hosts Le Moyne to tip off season

Le Moyne Dolphins at Georgetown Hoyas Washington; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hoyas -19; over/under is 145 BOTTOM…

Le Moyne Dolphins at Georgetown Hoyas

Washington; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hoyas -19; over/under is 145

BOTTOM LINE: The Georgetown Hoyas open the season at home against the Le Moyne Dolphins.

Georgetown went 7-25 overall with a 5-12 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Hoyas averaged 69.5 points per game while allowing opponents to score 78.1 last season.

Le Moyne did not play Division I basketball during the 2022-23 season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.