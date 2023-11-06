Live Radio
Georgetown hosts Le Moyne in season opener

The Associated Press

November 6, 2023, 4:03 AM

Le Moyne Dolphins at Georgetown Hoyas

Washington; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hoyas -18.5; over/under is 145

BOTTOM LINE: The Georgetown Hoyas begin the season at home against the Le Moyne Dolphins.

Georgetown went 5-12 at home last season while going 7-25 overall. The Hoyas averaged 11.9 assists per game on 25.6 made field goals last season.

Le Moyne did not play Division I basketball during the 2022-23 season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

