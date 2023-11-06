Georgetown hosts Le Moyne in season opener

Le Moyne Dolphins at Georgetown Hoyas
Washington; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hoyas -18.5; over/under is 145
BOTTOM LINE: The Georgetown Hoyas begin the season at home against the Le Moyne Dolphins.
Georgetown went 5-12 at home last season while going 7-25 overall. The Hoyas averaged 11.9 assists per game on 25.6 made field goals last season.
Le Moyne did not play Division I basketball during the 2022-23 season.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
