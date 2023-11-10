Georgetown hosts Holy Cross in non-conference matchup

Holy Cross Crusaders (0-1) at Georgetown Hoyas (1-0) Washington; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown and Holy Cross play…

Holy Cross Crusaders (0-1) at Georgetown Hoyas (1-0)

Washington; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown and Holy Cross play in non-conference action.

Georgetown went 7-25 overall with a 5-12 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Hoyas shot 42.3% from the field and 30.9% from 3-point range last season.

Holy Cross went 10-22 overall with a 4-11 record on the road last season. The Crusaders shot 43.6% from the field and 36.6% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

