George Washington Revolutionaries and the Ohio Bobcats meet

Ohio Bobcats (2-1) vs. George Washington Revolutionaries (4-0) Nassau, Bahamas; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The George Washington Revolutionaries…

Ohio Bobcats (2-1) vs. George Washington Revolutionaries (4-0)

Nassau, Bahamas; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The George Washington Revolutionaries will play the Ohio Bobcats at Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas.

George Washington finished 16-16 overall with a 6-7 record in non-conference play in the 2022-23 season. The Revolutionaries averaged 76.3 points per game while shooting 47.0% from the field and 32.1% from 3-point distance last season.

Ohio went 19-14 overall with an 8-5 record in non-conference games in the 2022-23 season. The Bobcats gave up 73.1 points per game while committing 17.8 fouls last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.