George Washington hosts Stonehill for season opener

Stonehill Skyhawks at George Washington Colonials Washington; Monday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Colonials -11.5; over/under is 144 BOTTOM…

Stonehill Skyhawks at George Washington Colonials

Washington; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Colonials -11.5; over/under is 144

BOTTOM LINE: The George Washington Colonials host the Stonehill Skyhawks for the season opener.

George Washington went 16-16 overall with an 11-6 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Colonials averaged 76.3 points per game last season, 34.5 in the paint, 11.8 off of turnovers and 8.5 on fast breaks.

Stonehill went 10-6 in NEC play and 6-12 on the road a season ago. The Skyhawks averaged 67.0 points per game last season, 28.1 in the paint, 13.6 off of turnovers and 7.2 on fast breaks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

