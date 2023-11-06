Live Radio
George Washington hosts Stonehill for season opener

The Associated Press

November 6, 2023, 3:43 AM

Stonehill Skyhawks at George Washington Colonials

Washington; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Colonials -11; over/under is 143

BOTTOM LINE: The George Washington Colonials host the Stonehill Skyhawks in the season opener.

George Washington finished 11-6 at home a season ago while going 16-16 overall. The Colonials averaged 76.3 points per game last season, 34.5 in the paint, 11.8 off of turnovers and 8.5 on fast breaks.

Stonehill finished 14-17 overall with a 6-12 record on the road a season ago. The Skyhawks shot 44.1% from the field and 35.3% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

