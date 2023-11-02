George Washington tip off season at home against the Stonehill Skyhawks

Stonehill Skyhawks at George Washington Washington; Monday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: GW-8.5; over/under is 144.5 BOTTOM LINE: George…

Stonehill Skyhawks at George Washington

Washington; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: GW-8.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: George Washington begins the season at home against the Stonehill Skyhawks.

George Washington finished 16-16 overall with an 11-6 record at home during the 2022-23 season. GW averaged 5.6 steals, 3.3 blocks and 12.0 turnovers per game last season.

Stonehill finished 6-12 on the road and 14-17 overall a season ago. The Skyhawks averaged 67.0 points per game while allowing opponents to score 69.6 last season.

