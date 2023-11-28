George Mason takes home win streak into matchup with NJIT

NJIT Highlanders (1-4) at George Mason Patriots (5-1) Fairfax, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: George Mason hosts NJIT…

NJIT Highlanders (1-4) at George Mason Patriots (5-1)

Fairfax, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: George Mason hosts NJIT trying to prolong its four-game home winning streak.

The Patriots have gone 4-0 at home. George Mason is 4-1 against opponents over .500.

The Highlanders are 0-3 on the road. NJIT is 0-4 in games decided by 10 points or more.

George Mason’s average of 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.4 per game NJIT gives up. NJIT averages 62.6 points per game, 0.4 more than the 62.2 George Mason allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keyshawn Hall is scoring 17.7 points per game with 10.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Patriots. Amari Kelly is averaging 12.5 points and 6.5 rebounds while shooting 62.8% for George Mason.

Sebastian Robinson is shooting 46.5% and averaging 11.6 points for the Highlanders. Tariq Francis is averaging 10.8 points for NJIT.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

