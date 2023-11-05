Live Radio
George Mason hosts Monmouth to begin season

The Associated Press

November 5, 2023, 2:43 AM

Monmouth Hawks at George Mason Patriots

Fairfax, Virginia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Patriots -11.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: The George Mason Patriots start the season at home against the Monmouth Hawks.

George Mason finished 14-2 at home last season while going 20-13 overall. The Patriots gave up 67.3 points per game while committing 17.5 fouls last season.

Monmouth finished 7-26 overall with a 3-15 record on the road last season. The Hawks averaged 61.7 points per game while allowing opponents to score 74.7 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

