George Mason hosts Monmouth to begin season

Monmouth Hawks at George Mason Patriots

Fairfax, Virginia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Patriots -11.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: The George Mason Patriots open the season at home against the Monmouth Hawks.

George Mason finished 20-13 overall with a 14-2 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Patriots averaged 4.6 steals, 3.1 blocks and 13.1 turnovers per game last season.

Monmouth went 6-14 in CAA action and 3-15 on the road a season ago. The Hawks averaged 61.7 points per game while shooting 40.2% from the field and 28.8% from 3-point distance last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

