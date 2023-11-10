George Mason hosts Austin Peay after Black’s 27-point game

Austin Peay Governors (1-0) at George Mason Patriots (1-0) Fairfax, Virginia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Patriots -6;…

Austin Peay Governors (1-0) at George Mason Patriots (1-0)

Fairfax, Virginia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Patriots -6; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Austin Peay faces the George Mason Patriots after Ja’Monta Black scored 27 points in Austin Peay’s 90-72 win against the Life (GA) Running Eagles.

George Mason finished 20-13 overall with a 14-2 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Patriots averaged 68.7 points per game last season, 31.0 in the paint, 12.5 off of turnovers and 6.3 on fast breaks.

Austin Peay finished 9-22 overall with a 1-13 record on the road last season. The Governors shot 41.5% from the field and 32.2% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

