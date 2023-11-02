George Mason begins season at home against Monmouth

Monmouth Hawks at George Mason Patriots Fairfax, Virginia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The George Mason Patriots host the…

Monmouth Hawks at George Mason Patriots

Fairfax, Virginia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The George Mason Patriots host the Monmouth Hawks in the season opener.

George Mason finished 20-13 overall a season ago while going 14-2 at home. The Patriots shot 45.1% from the field and 35.0% from 3-point range last season.

Monmouth finished 7-26 overall last season while going 3-15 on the road. The Hawks shot 40.2% from the field and 28.8% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

