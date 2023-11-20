Live Radio
Gateretse scores 26 and Stetson knocks off Milwaukee 85-67 at Sunshine Slam

The Associated Press

November 20, 2023, 4:01 PM

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Aubin Gateretse’s 26 points helped Stetson defeat Milwaukee 85-67 at the Sunshine Slam on Monday.

Gateretse added 11 rebounds and four blocks for the Hatters (2-2). Jalen Blackmon added 22 points and Stephan D. Swenson had 11 points.

The Panthers (2-3) were led in scoring by BJ Freeman, who finished with 20 points.

