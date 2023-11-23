Garzon hits 5 3s, scores 23 as No. 21 Indiana beats No. 19 Lady Vols 71-57 at Fort Myers Tip-Off

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Yarden Garzon hit five 3-pointers and finished with 23 points to help No. 21 Indiana…

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Yarden Garzon hit five 3-pointers and finished with 23 points to help No. 21 Indiana beat No. 19 Tennessee 71-57 Thursday night at the Fort Myers Tip-Off.

Garzon made 9 of 20 from the field, missed one of her six 3-point shots, grabbed five rebounds and had five assists. She scored 11 points and had two assists as the Hoosiers outscored Tennessee 21-12 in the second quarter to take control of the game.

Indiana (4-1) closed the first half with a 17-5 run — including three 3s by Garzon in the final three-plus minutes — to take a 33-21 lead into intermission. Sara Puckett made a basket in the paint to open the scoring in the third quarter and make it a 10-point game but Sydney Parrish answered with a 3-pointer and the Lady Vols got no closer.

Puckett and Karoline Striplin each scored 13 points on 5-of-11 shooting for Tennessee (3-2). Jasmine Powell made 5 of 10 from the field and finished with 12 points. The rest of the Lady Vols combined to shoot 25% (8 of 32) from the field.

Mackenzie Holmes scored 17 points on 7-of-10 shooting for Indiana and Sara Scalia added 10 points.

UP NEXT

Indiana: The Hoosiers play Princeton in the championship game of the tournament’s Island Division on Friday

Tennessee: The Lady Vols play a consolation game Friday against No. 22 Oklahoma

___

Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here

___

AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.