Gary, Williams lead Nebraska to 84-63 victory over Stony Brook

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Juwan Gary scored 19 points off the bench, Brice Williams added 17, and Nebraska defeated Stony…

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Juwan Gary scored 19 points off the bench, Brice Williams added 17, and Nebraska defeated Stony Brook 84-63 in the Cornhusker Classic on Wednesday night.

After shooting a dismal 3 for 17 from 3-point distance in the first half, the Cornhuskers made 3 of 4 treys in the first two minutes of the second half and led 45-34.

Five minutes later Dean Noll hit a 3-pointer and added a layup to get the Seawolves within 56-49. Gary hit a couple of 3-pointers to get Nebraska going again and the Cornhuskers led 72-54 with 6 1/2 minutes left.

The lead peaked at 82-59 when Gary hit a layup with 1:47 remaining.

Keisei Tominaga scored 16 points and Reink Mast added 14 for Nebraska. Gary made 8 of 11 shots and grabbed seven rebounds.

The Cornhuskers, with a plus 12.1 rebounding average coming in, outrebounded the Seawolves 45-28. Nebraska made 25 of 34 shots inside the 3-point line and 8 of 26 beyond it for a total of 55%.

Jared Frey led Stony Brook with 15 points and Noll added 14.

Nebraska led 36-28 at halftime.

Nebraska, 4-0 for the first time since 2018, hosts Oregon State on Saturday. Stony Brook (1-3) hosts Rider on Monday.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here ___ AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.