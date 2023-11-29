Gardner-Webb visits Queens following Albury’s 22-point game

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (3-4) at Queens Royals (3-4) Charlotte, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Runnin’ Bulldogs…

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (3-4) at Queens Royals (3-4)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Runnin’ Bulldogs -2; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Queens hosts the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs after Deyton Albury scored 22 points in Queens’ 90-61 loss to the Richmond Spiders.

The Royals are 2-0 on their home court. Queens ranks eighth in the ASUN in rebounding averaging 32.6 rebounds. Albury paces the Royals with 6.3 boards.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs are 0-2 on the road. Gardner-Webb averages 12.1 turnovers per game and is 1-3 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Queens is shooting 39.1% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points lower than the 40.6% Gardner-Webb allows to opponents. Gardner-Webb averages 72.0 points per game, 6.7 fewer points than the 78.7 Queens gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: AJ McKee is scoring 17.7 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Royals. Chris Ashby is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers for Queens.

Julien Soumaoro is averaging 14 points for the Runnin’ Bulldogs. Caleb Robinson is averaging 12.3 points for Gardner-Webb.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.