Gardner-Webb visits No. 20 Baylor following Love’s 20-point game

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (1-1) at Baylor Bears (2-0)

Waco, Texas; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 20 Baylor hosts the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs after Langston Love scored 20 points in Baylor’s 96-70 victory against the John Brown Golden Eagles.

Baylor went 23-11 overall with a 14-3 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Bears averaged 77.0 points per game while allowing opponents to score 70.3 last season.

Gardner-Webb went 9-8 in Big South play and 6-10 on the road a season ago. The Runnin’ Bulldogs averaged 14.5 points off of turnovers, 10.1 second-chance points and 1.7 bench points last season.

