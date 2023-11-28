Gardner-Webb visits Albury and Queens

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (3-4) at Queens Royals (3-4) Charlotte, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Queens hosts the…

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (3-4) at Queens Royals (3-4)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Queens hosts the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs after Deyton Albury scored 22 points in Queens’ 90-61 loss to the Richmond Spiders.

The Royals are 2-0 on their home court. Queens ranks seventh in the ASUN with 31.1 points per game in the paint led by AJ McKee averaging 10.0.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs are 0-2 in road games. Gardner-Webb averages 12.1 turnovers per game and is 1-3 when winning the turnover battle.

Queens scores 70.6 points per game, 4.5 more points than the 66.1 Gardner-Webb gives up. Gardner-Webb averages 72.0 points per game, 6.7 fewer points than the 78.7 Queens gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chris Ashby averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Royals, scoring 7.6 points while shooting 29.4% from beyond the arc. McKee is shooting 41.7% and averaging 17.7 points for Queens.

Julien Soumaoro is averaging 14 points for the Runnin’ Bulldogs. Caleb Robinson is averaging 12.3 points for Gardner-Webb.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

