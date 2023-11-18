Garcia scores 14 points to lead Minnesota over SC Upstate 67-53

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Dawson Garcia scored 14 points and Minnesota defeated South Carolina Upstate 67-53 on Saturday. The Spartans’ Trae…

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Dawson Garcia scored 14 points and Minnesota defeated South Carolina Upstate 67-53 on Saturday.

The Spartans’ Trae Broadnex tied the game at 31-all with a bucket to open the second half but two free throws by Elijah Hawkins restored a lead that the Golden Gophers (3-1) would keep.

Trailing by 11, the Spartans (2-3) got within six points with 4 1/2 minutes left on a six-point run capped by Miguel Ayesa’s 3-pointer. But Minnesota outscored SC Upstate 10-1 the rest of the way with Garcia scoring the final six points on a three-point play then a 3-pointer with 23 seconds remaining.

Garcia was 6-of-12 shooting with six rebounds. Minnesota shot 40% and helped themselves at the free-throw line, hitting 16 of 19.

SC Upstate’s Justin Bailey scored 14 points, Broadnex had 13 and Ahmir Langlais scored 12 along with eight rebounds. The Spartans shot 34%.

SC Upstate plays at Ball State and Minnesota is host to Arkansas-Pine Bluff in games Tuesday.

