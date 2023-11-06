Galette scores 24, Sacred Heart takes down Sarah Lawrence 95-51

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Nico Galette had 24 points in Sacred Heart’s 95-51 victory against D-III member Bronxville in a…

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Nico Galette had 24 points in Sacred Heart’s 95-51 victory against D-III member Bronxville in a season opener on Monday night.

Galette also had seven rebounds and three steals for the Pioneers (1-0, Northeast Conference). Alex Sobel scored 12 points while finishing 5 of 12 from the floor, and added 10 rebounds. Raheem Solomon was 3 of 8 shooting, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 6 from the line to finish with 11 points.

Lucas Murray led the way for the Gryphons with 11 points. Eamon Kelly added eight points. Chris Dougherty also had seven points, six rebounds and two blocks.

NEXT UP

Sacred Heart visits Iona in its next matchup on Friday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.