Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Galette scores 21 as…

Galette scores 21 as Sacred Heart beats Binghamton 89-75

The Associated Press

November 21, 2023, 2:39 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Nico Galette’s 21 points helped Sacred Heart defeat Binghamton 89-75 on Tuesday.

Galette had six rebounds for the Pioneers (4-2). Tanner Thomas scored 16 points while going 6 of 10 (2 for 3 from 3-point range), and added six rebounds. Joey Reilly went 5 of 7 from the field to finish with 12 points.

Tymu Chenery finished with 21 points for the Bearcats (3-3). Dan Petcash added 12 points for Binghamton. Tariq Balogun also recorded 10 points and two blocks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up