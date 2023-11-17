Gaiter scores 24, South Alabama downs Denver 82-75

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Isiah Gaiter’s 24 points helped South Alabama defeat Denver 82-75 on Friday. Gaiter was 10 of…

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Isiah Gaiter’s 24 points helped South Alabama defeat Denver 82-75 on Friday.

Gaiter was 10 of 14 shooting and 3 of 4 from the free throw line for the Jaguars (2-3). Marcus Millender added 17 points while going 6 of 9 (3 for 4 from 3-point range), and they also had nine assists. Thomas Howell went 6 of 10 from the field to finish with 14 points.

Tommy Bruner led the Pioneers (2-3) in scoring, finishing with 18 points. Denver also got 13 points and six rebounds from Touko Tainamo. Jaxon Brenchley also put up 11 points and six rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

