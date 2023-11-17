Live Radio
Furman Paladins take on the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

The Associated Press

November 17, 2023, 3:41 AM

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (1-1) vs. Furman Paladins (2-1)

Conway, South Carolina; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Furman Paladins play the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers in Conway, South Carolina.

Furman finished 28-8 overall with a 10-5 record in non-conference games in the 2022-23 season. The Paladins gave up 71.2 points per game while committing 16.9 fouls last season.

Coastal Carolina finished 11-20 overall with a 6-6 record against non-conference opponents in the 2022-23 season. The Chanticleers averaged 6.1 steals, 3.2 blocks and 11.9 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

