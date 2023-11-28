Furman faces South Carolina State after Foster’s 27-point outing

South Carolina State Bulldogs (2-5) at Furman Paladins (3-3) Greenville, South Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Paladins…

South Carolina State Bulldogs (2-5) at Furman Paladins (3-3)

Greenville, South Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Paladins -20.5; over/under is 165.5

BOTTOM LINE: Furman faces the South Carolina State Bulldogs after Marcus Foster scored 27 points in Furman’s 92-86 loss to the UAB Blazers.

The Paladins have gone 2-0 in home games. Furman ranks fourth in the SoCon with 26.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Foster averaging 5.0.

The Bulldogs are 0-5 in road games. South Carolina State leads the MEAC with 11.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Davion Everett averaging 3.3.

Furman averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 7.7 per game South Carolina State gives up. South Carolina State averages 68.4 points per game, 11.9 fewer points than the 80.3 Furman gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Foster is scoring 23.2 points per game and averaging 5.7 rebounds for the Paladins. JP Pegues is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers for Furman.

Wilson Dubinsky is shooting 34.3% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 7.1 points. Mitchel Taylor is averaging 10 points, 3.3 assists and 1.6 steals for South Carolina State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

