Furman beats Belmont 99-76

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — JP Pegues had 23 points in Furman’s 99-76 win over Belmont on Friday night.

Pegues also contributed nine rebounds and nine assists for the Paladins (2-0). Marcus Foster added 16 points while going 6 of 14 (4 for 9 from 3-point range), and he also had seven rebounds. Pjay Smith Jr. was 5 of 7 shooting, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 15 points.

Ja’Kobi Gillespie finished with 21 points and two steals for the Bruins (1-1). Kyler Vanderjagt added 12 points and three steals for Belmont. Jayce Willingham also had 11 points and two blocks.

NEXT UP

Furman takes on Liberty on Thursday, and Belmont hosts Berry on Tuesday.

