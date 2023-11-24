Fuller and UTSA host Jacksonville State

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (1-4) at UTSA Roadrunners (2-3) San Antonio; Friday, 1 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gamecocks -2.5; over/under…

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (1-4) at UTSA Roadrunners (2-3)

San Antonio; Friday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gamecocks -2.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: UTSA takes on the Jacksonville State Gamecocks after Dre Fuller Jr. scored 24 points in UTSA’s 89-87 victory over the Houston Christian Huskies.

The Roadrunners have gone 1-0 in home games. UTSA is third in the AAC with 26.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Fuller averaging 5.6.

The Gamecocks are 0-3 on the road. Jacksonville State ranks eighth in the CUSA with 10.2 assists per game led by Quincy Clark averaging 2.6.

UTSA scores 77.4 points, 13.4 more per game than the 64.0 Jacksonville State allows. Jacksonville State has shot at a 42.3% clip from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points higher than the 40.5% shooting opponents of UTSA have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fuller averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Roadrunners, scoring 12.6 points while shooting 34.6% from beyond the arc. Adante’ Holiman is shooting 34.6% and averaging 11.4 points for UTSA.

KyKy Tandy is averaging 16.6 points for the Gamecocks. Clark is averaging 12 points and 1.6 steals for Jacksonville State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

