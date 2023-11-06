Fulks scores 20 in Louisiana-Lafayette’s 72-62 win over Youngstown State

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Themus Fulks scored 20 points as Louisiana-Lafayette beat Youngstown State 72-62 on Monday night in a…

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Themus Fulks scored 20 points as Louisiana-Lafayette beat Youngstown State 72-62 on Monday night in a season opener.

Fulks added seven assists and three steals for the Ragin’ Cajuns. Kobe Julien scored 16 points while going 6 of 17 from the floor, including 1 for 6 from 3-point range and 3 for 3 from the line. Joe Charles was 5-of-11 shooting (3 for 7 from 3-point range) to finish with 13 points while adding 10 rebounds.

Brandon Rush led the Penguins in scoring, finishing with 14 points and eight rebounds. D.J. Burns added 13 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks for Youngstown State. In addition, Bryson Langdon had 11 points.

