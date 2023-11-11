Fulks leads Louisiana against Toledo after 20-point performance

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (1-0) at Toledo Rockets (1-0) Toledo, Ohio; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockets -6.5; over/under…

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (1-0) at Toledo Rockets (1-0)

Toledo, Ohio; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockets -6.5; over/under is 154

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana visits the Toledo Rockets after Themus Fulks scored 20 points in Louisiana’s 72-62 victory over the Youngstown State Penguins.

Toledo went 13-1 at home a season ago while going 27-8 overall. The Rockets shot 49.5% from the field and 39.5% from 3-point range last season.

Louisiana went 7-7 on the road and 26-8 overall a season ago. The Ragin’ Cajuns allowed opponents to score 69.5 points per game and shot 44.2% from the field last season.

