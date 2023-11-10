Thanksgiving: Record levels of traffic | Charity turkey trots | Things to do in the DC area | Black Friday deals
Fulks leads Louisiana against Toledo after 20-point outing

The Associated Press

November 10, 2023, 3:43 AM

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (1-0) at Toledo Rockets (1-0)

Toledo, Ohio; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana faces the Toledo Rockets after Themus Fulks scored 20 points in Louisiana’s 72-62 win over the Youngstown State Penguins.

Toledo went 27-8 overall last season while going 13-1 at home. The Rockets averaged 85.4 points per game last season, 16.4 on free throws and 25.8 from 3-point range.

Louisiana went 26-8 overall a season ago while going 7-7 on the road. The Ragin’ Cajuns averaged 77.4 points per game while allowing opponents to score 69.5 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

