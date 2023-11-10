Fulks leads Louisiana against Toledo after 20-point outing

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (1-0) at Toledo Rockets (1-0) Toledo, Ohio; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana faces the Toledo…

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (1-0) at Toledo Rockets (1-0)

Toledo, Ohio; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana faces the Toledo Rockets after Themus Fulks scored 20 points in Louisiana’s 72-62 win over the Youngstown State Penguins.

Toledo went 27-8 overall last season while going 13-1 at home. The Rockets averaged 85.4 points per game last season, 16.4 on free throws and 25.8 from 3-point range.

Louisiana went 26-8 overall a season ago while going 7-7 on the road. The Ragin’ Cajuns averaged 77.4 points per game while allowing opponents to score 69.5 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.