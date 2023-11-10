Frey’s 19 lead Stony Brook past Saint Joseph’s (NY) 91-50

STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) — Jared Frey’s 19 points helped Stony Brook defeat Saint Joseph’s (NY) 91-50 on Friday night.…

STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) — Jared Frey’s 19 points helped Stony Brook defeat Saint Joseph’s (NY) 91-50 on Friday night.

Frey had six rebounds for the Seawolves (1-1). Toby Onyekonwu scored 16 points and added seven rebounds. Tyler Stephenson-Moore had 11 points and shot 4 for 7, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc.

Spencer Malloy led the way for the Golden Eagles (0-2) with 10 points and eight rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

