Fresno State visits Kent State after Sullinger’s 30-point showing

Fresno State Bulldogs (1-0) at Kent State Golden Flashes (1-1)

Kent, Ohio; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Flashes -3; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Kent State faces the Fresno State Bulldogs after Jalen Sullinger scored 30 points in Kent State’s 113-108 overtime loss to the James Madison Dukes.

Kent State finished 28-7 overall with a 15-0 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Golden Flashes averaged 8.8 steals, 3.9 blocks and 11.0 turnovers per game last season.

Fresno State finished 11-20 overall with a 4-9 record on the road last season. The Bulldogs averaged 63.7 points per game last season, 10.5 from the free-throw line and 20.4 from beyond the arc.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

