Fresno State hosts Morgan State following Hobbs’ 21-point game

Morgan State Bears (2-1) at Fresno State Bulldogs (1-1)

Fresno, California; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -18; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Morgan State takes on the Fresno State Bulldogs after Kameron Hobbs scored 21 points in Morgan State’s 78-60 win over the Penn State-Wilkes Barre Nittany Lions.

Fresno State went 11-20 overall with a 7-7 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Bulldogs averaged 63.7 points per game last season, 28.1 in the paint, 13.5 off of turnovers and 7.5 on fast breaks.

Morgan State went 15-16 overall a season ago while going 3-12 on the road. The Bears averaged 74.9 points per game while allowing opponents to score 72.3 last season.

