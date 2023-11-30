BYU Cougars (6-0) vs. Fresno State Bulldogs (3-3) Salt Lake City; Friday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Fresno State…

BYU Cougars (6-0) vs. Fresno State Bulldogs (3-3)

Salt Lake City; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Fresno State Bulldogs play the No. 19 BYU Cougars at Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The Bulldogs have a 3-3 record in non-conference games. Fresno State is seventh in the MWC in rebounding with 32.0 rebounds. Enoch Boakye paces the Bulldogs with 8.5 boards.

The Cougars are 6-0 in non-conference play. BYU is third in college basketball with 21.7 assists per game led by Spencer Johnson averaging 4.8.

Fresno State averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game, 3.1 more made shots than the 4.2 per game BYU allows. BYU averages 16.8 more points per game (92.3) than Fresno State allows to opponents (75.5).

TOP PERFORMERS: Xavier Dusell averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 9.8 points while shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc. Isaiah Hill is shooting 45.5% and averaging 15.0 points for Fresno State.

Trevin Knell is shooting 45.9% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, while averaging 12.3 points. Jaxson Robinson is averaging 15.3 points for BYU.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.