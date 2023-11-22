Fresno State Bulldogs and the No. 22 James Madison Dukes meet

James Madison Dukes (5-0) vs. Fresno State Bulldogs (3-1) Cancun, Mexico; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Fresno State…

James Madison Dukes (5-0) vs. Fresno State Bulldogs (3-1)

Cancun, Mexico; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Fresno State Bulldogs play the No. 22 James Madison Dukes in Cancun, Mexico.

Fresno State went 11-20 overall with a 5-7 record in non-conference games in the 2022-23 season. The Bulldogs averaged 63.7 points per game last season, 28.1 in the paint, 13.5 off of turnovers and 7.5 on fast breaks.

The Dukes are 5-0 in non-conference play. James Madison is sixth in the Sun Belt with 35.0 rebounds per game led by T.J. Bickerstaff averaging 8.2.

