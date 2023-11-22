Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Fresno State Bulldogs and…

Fresno State Bulldogs and the No. 22 James Madison Dukes meet

The Associated Press

November 22, 2023, 3:41 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

James Madison Dukes (5-0) vs. Fresno State Bulldogs (3-1)

Cancun, Mexico; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Fresno State Bulldogs play the No. 22 James Madison Dukes in Cancun, Mexico.

Fresno State went 11-20 overall with a 5-7 record in non-conference games in the 2022-23 season. The Bulldogs averaged 63.7 points per game last season, 28.1 in the paint, 13.5 off of turnovers and 7.5 on fast breaks.

The Dukes are 5-0 in non-conference play. James Madison is sixth in the Sun Belt with 35.0 rebounds per game led by T.J. Bickerstaff averaging 8.2.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up