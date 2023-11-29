Freidel and No. 22 James Madison host Buffalo

Buffalo Bulls (1-5) at James Madison Dukes (6-0) Harrisonburg, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dukes -22; over/under…

Buffalo Bulls (1-5) at James Madison Dukes (6-0)

Harrisonburg, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dukes -22; over/under is 161

BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 James Madison plays the Buffalo Bulls after Noah Freidel scored 26 points in James Madison’s 95-64 victory over the Fresno State Bulldogs.

The Dukes have gone 2-0 at home. James Madison is second in the Sun Belt with 15.7 assists per game led by Michael Green III averaging 4.0.

The Bulls play their first true road game after going 1-5 to begin the season. Buffalo gives up 84.0 points to opponents while being outscored by 13.5 points per game.

James Madison scores 92.0 points, 8.0 more per game than the 84.0 Buffalo allows. Buffalo averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than James Madison gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Terrence Edwards is shooting 44.8% and averaging 19.5 points for the Dukes. Freidel is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers for James Madison.

Sy Chatman is averaging 14.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Bulls. Jonnivius Smith is averaging 10.7 points and 10.5 rebounds for Buffalo.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.