Freeman scores 23 as Milwaukee downs Div. III-Luther 85-56

MILWAUKEE (AP) — BJ Freeman had 23 points in Milwaukee’s 85-56 win against Div. III-Luther on Friday.

Freeman added six rebounds and three steals for the Panthers (2-2). Elijah Jamison scored 15 points, shooting 6 for 11, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc. Langston Wilson shot 5 for 9 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 14 points.

The Norse were led by Randall Days, who posted 13 points and eight rebounds. Daniel Webster added 10 points and seven rebounds for Luther. In addition, Ben Gill had 10 points and six rebounds.

NEXT UP

Milwaukee visits Stetson in its next matchup on Monday.

