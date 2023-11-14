Freeman leads Milwaukee against No. 25 Colorado after 33-point performance

Milwaukee Panthers (1-1) at Colorado Buffaloes (2-0) Boulder, Colorado; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buffaloes -18.5; over/under is…

Milwaukee Panthers (1-1) at Colorado Buffaloes (2-0)

Boulder, Colorado; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buffaloes -18.5; over/under is 155

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee plays the No. 25 Colorado Buffaloes after BJ Freeman scored 33 points in Milwaukee’s 79-69 loss to the Providence Friars.

Colorado finished 18-17 overall last season while going 13-5 at home. The Buffaloes averaged 69.9 points per game last season, 12.2 from the free throw line and 19.5 from deep.

Milwaukee went 22-12 overall with a 6-7 record on the road a season ago. The Panthers averaged 14.8 points off of turnovers, 12.9 second-chance points and 4.2 bench points last season.

