Freeman leads Milwaukee against Colorado after 33-point outing

The Associated Press

November 13, 2023, 3:43 AM

Milwaukee Panthers (1-1) at Colorado Buffaloes (2-0)

Boulder, Colorado; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee visits the Colorado Buffaloes after BJ Freeman’s 33-point showing in Milwaukee’s 79-69 loss to the Providence Friars.

Colorado went 18-17 overall last season while going 13-5 at home. The Buffaloes gave up 67.1 points per game while committing 16.6 fouls last season.

Milwaukee went 6-7 on the road and 22-12 overall last season. The Panthers averaged 78.2 points per game while shooting 45.8% from the field and 34.5% from 3-point distance last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

