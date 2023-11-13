Freeman leads Milwaukee against Colorado after 33-point outing

Milwaukee Panthers (1-1) at Colorado Buffaloes (2-0)
Boulder, Colorado; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee visits the Colorado Buffaloes after BJ Freeman’s 33-point showing in Milwaukee’s 79-69 loss to the Providence Friars.
Colorado went 18-17 overall last season while going 13-5 at home. The Buffaloes gave up 67.1 points per game while committing 16.6 fouls last season.
Milwaukee went 6-7 on the road and 22-12 overall last season. The Panthers averaged 78.2 points per game while shooting 45.8% from the field and 34.5% from 3-point distance last season.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
