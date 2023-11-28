Freeman, Akron Zips to face the UNLV Rebels

Akron Zips (4-2) at UNLV Rebels (2-3) Las Vegas; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rebels -2.5; over/under is…

Akron Zips (4-2) at UNLV Rebels (2-3)

Las Vegas; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rebels -2.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Akron faces UNLV for a Division 1 Division matchup Tuesday.

The Rebels have gone 1-1 in home games. UNLV gives up 74.6 points and has been outscored by 1.8 points per game.

The Zips are 1-0 on the road. Akron is second in the MAC giving up 66.7 points while holding opponents to 44.3% shooting.

UNLV’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 more made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Akron allows. Akron averages 77.5 points per game, 2.9 more than the 74.6 UNLV allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kalib Boone is shooting 70.3% and averaging 14.3 points for the Rebels. Jackie Johnson III is averaging 9.2 points for UNLV.

Enrique Freeman is shooting 56.1% and averaging 16.5 points for the Zips. Mikal Dawson is averaging 10.7 points for Akron.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.