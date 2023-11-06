Foster scores 18, leads Furman over North Greenville 84-68 in season opener

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Marcus Foster’s 18 points helped Furman defeat D-II member North Greenville 84-68 on Monday night. Foster…

Foster also contributed six rebounds for the Paladins. Cooper Bowser scored 13 points while shooting 5 of 7 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line. Carter Whitt was 3 of 6 shooting and 3 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 10 points.

The Crusaders were led in scoring by Savion Brown, who finished with 18 points. Zak Perdew added 14 points and three steals for North Greenville. In addition, Babatunde Ajike finished with nine points and seven rebounds.

Furman next plays Friday against Belmont at home, and North Greenville will visit Citadel on Thursday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

