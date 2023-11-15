Foster, Filipowski lead No. 9 Duke past No. 18 Michigan State in Chicago

CHICAGO (AP) — Hunter Dickinson had 27 points and 21 rebounds, and No. 1 Kansas outlasted No. 17 Kentucky 89-84…

CHICAGO (AP) — Hunter Dickinson had 27 points and 21 rebounds, and No. 1 Kansas outlasted No. 17 Kentucky 89-84 in the Champions Classic on Tuesday night.

Dajuan Harris Jr. added 23 points for the Jayhawks, who trailed by as many as 14 in the second half. KJ Adams Jr. scored 16 points, and Kevin McCullar Jr. finished with 12 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists.

Kansas (3-0) closed the game with an 11-1 run. Harris opened the decisive stretch with a 3-pointer and two foul shots. Dickinson then put the Jayhawks in front for good with two free throws.

Kentucky (2-1) had a couple chances to tie the game in the final 1:02, but it came up empty each time.

Antonio Reeves scored 24 points for Kentucky, but he went 3 for 17 from 3-point range. Adou Thiero finished with 16 points and 13 boards. Freshman Rob Dillingham scored 16 of his 18 points in the first half.

NO. 9 DUKE 74, NO. 18 MICHIGAN STATE 65

CHICAGO (AP) — Caleb Foster scored 18 points, Kyle Filipowski added 15 and Duke beat Michigan State in the Champions Classic.

The Blue Devils (2-1) withstood several pushes by the Spartans (1-2) after grabbing an 11-point halftime lead at the United Center.

Foster scored all but two of his points in the second half. He was 7 of 8 from the field and 4 of 5 from beyond the arc.

Mark Mitchell and Tyrese Proctor each scored 13 points as the Blue Devils bounced back from a home loss to then-No. 12 Arizona last week.

Tyson Walker led Michigan State with 22 points and Malik Hall scored 18. The Spartans shot 6 of 19 on 3-pointers after going 2 for 31 during their first two games, including a season-opening loss to James Madison.

NO. 4 MARQUETTE 71, NO. 23 ILLINOIS 64

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Tyler Kolek shook off an ankle injury to score 24 points and Marquette beat Illinois.

The reigning Big East player of the year, Kolek added six rebounds and four assists. Kam Jones scored 15 for the Golden Eagles (3-0), and Oso Ighodaro had 13 points and eight rebounds.

Kolek turned his ankle in Friday night’s 95-65 win over Rider.

Terrence Shannon Jr. had 21 points for Illinois (2-1). It was his 13th consecutive game in double figures, a streak that dates to Jan. 31. Marcus Domask added 18 points and Luke Goode had 13.

NO. 5 UCONN 87, MISSISSIPPI VALLEY STATE 53

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Cam Spencer scored 19 of his 25 points in the first half and UConn beat Mississippi Valley State.

Donovan Clingan added 17 points for the Huskies (3-0), who have won 20 straight nonconference games, all by double digits. Alex Karaban scored 14 points while spending most of the game in foul trouble.

Rayquan Brown had 18 points to lead MVSU (0-3).

NO. 7 TENNESSEE 82, WOFFORD 61

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Dalton Knecht scored 18 points to lead Tennessee past Wofford.

The Northern Colorado transfer scored all but four of his points in the second half, helping the Volunteers (3-0) pull away after leading by just five at halftime. Jordan Gainey scored 16 points and Santiago Vescovi added 11 for Tennessee.

Corey Tripp scored 19 points for Wofford (2-1). Chase Cormier added 15 and Jackson Sivills had 10.

NO. 8 CREIGHTON 92, IOWA 84

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Trey Alexander narrowly missed a triple-double with 23 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists, and Creighton beat Iowa.

Creighton (3-0) made 15 of its first 17 shots to start the second half as the Bluejays turned a tie into a 17-point lead with nine minutes left.

Baylor Scheierman scored 17 points for the Bluejays. Francisco Farabello added 14, Ryan Kalkbrenner had 13 and Fredrick King 12.

Iowa (2-1) got 24 points from Ben Krikke, 16 from Tony Perkins, 13 from Patrick McCaffery and 11 from Payton Sandfort.

NO. 10 FLORIDA ATLANTIC 100, EASTERN MICHIGAN 57

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Vladislav Goldin scored 19 points, Brandon Weatherspoon added 16 while not missing a shot, and Florida Atlantic eased past Eastern Michigan.

Giancarlo Rosado and Brenen Lorient each scored 13 points for the Owls (2-0), who were playing for the first time with last season’s Final Four banner swaying over the court. FAU extended the nation’s second-longest home winning streak to 19 games, and shot 63% on the way to finishing with six players in double figures.

Tyson Acuff scored 20 points and Legend Geeter added 13 for Eastern Michigan (1-2), which gave up a 12-0 run in each half. The Eagles fell to 0-26 against Top 10 teams.

NO. 11 GONZAGA 123, EASTERN OREGON 57

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Graham Ike had 25 points and 11 rebounds in just 18 minutes, and Gonzaga beat Eastern Oregon in a tune-up for the Maui Invitational.

Braden Huff scored 23 points and Anton Watson added 20 as five Gonzaga players finished in double figures. Both of them joined Ike in playing less than 20 minutes.

Nolan Hickman added 12 points and Ben Gregg scored 10 for the Bulldogs (2-0). All 12 Gonzaga players scored and played at least eight minutes.

AJ Huddleston scored 12 points to lead Eastern Oregon (0-4).

NO. 13 TEXAS A&M 79, SMU 66

DALLAS (AP) — Tyrece Radford scored 16 of his 21 points in the first half, Henry Coleman III had 13 points and 15 rebounds, and Texas A&M beat SMU in a meeting of old Southwest Conference foes.

Wade Taylor IV, the Aggies’ leading scorer, had 15 points on a rough shooting night in his hometown as the Aggies (3-0) won twice in their first back-to-back true road games outside their conference in 20 years. Texas A&M was coming off a 73-66 victory at Ohio State.

Chuck Harris scored 21 points and Zhuric Phelps had 13 on 3-of-14 shooting for the Mustangs (3-1), who were hosting the Aggies at Moody Coliseum for the first time since 2009.

NO. 15 BAYLOR 99, KANSAS CITY 61

WACO, Texas (AP) — Jayden Nunn scored 25 points and freshman Ja’Kobe Walter had 23, with both making four 3-pointers, as Baylor overwhelmed Kansas City.

Nunn, a junior transfer guard from VCU, scored 14 points in a row during a 5 1/2-minute stretch of the first half, which Walter ended by scoring the last seven points for Baylor. The Bears (4-0) never trailed, led by 18 at the break and the final margin being the largest.

Anderson Kopp had 15 points for Kansas City (2-1) and Jamar Brown had 11.

UC IRVINE 70, NO. 16 USC 60

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Devin Tillis scored five points in the final three minutes, including a 3-pointer with 37.4 seconds remaining, and UC Irvine upset Southern California.

Justin Hohn paced the Anteaters (2-1) with 25 points and Bent Leuchten added 19 as they led the entire second half. It was the second straight year UC Irvine beat a ranked Pac-12 team on the road, after winning at Oregon last season.

Isaiah Collier scored 23 points and Harrison Hornery had 17 for the Trojans (2-1), who played without guards Boogie Ellis (right ankle sprain) and Kobe Johnson (left knee discomfort).

USC got within 61-60 with 2:49 left before the Anteaters scored the final nine points.

NO. 22 ALABAMA 102, SOUTH ALABAMA 46

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Mark Sears scored 17 points and Sam Walters added 16 to help Alabama beat South Alabama.

Nick Pringle added 12 points while Mohamed Wague added 10 for the Crimson Tide (3-0), who have scored 100 or more points in all three games.

Maxwell Land scored 15 points for South Alabama (1-2) and made four of its 14 field goals.

NO. 25 COLORADO 106, MILWAUKEE 79

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — KJ Simpson scored 23 points, Eddie Lampkin Jr. had 14 points and 12 rebounds, and Colorado rode a torrid long-range shooting performance to a rout of Milwaukee in the opening-round campus game of the Sunshine Slam Tournament.

The Buffaloes (3-0) were 13 of 20 from behind the 3-point line and led by as many as 38 points.

Tristan da Silva and freshman Cody Williams each added 17 points for a Colorado team that returned to the AP Top 25 this week for the first time since 2021.

Zach Howell led the Panthers (1-2) with 15 points. BJ Freeman, who had 33 points in a loss at Providence last weekend, was held to nine.

